The official Xbox team has announced a late October lineup of Xbox Game Pass games for October 2023 offering gamers a combination of of action, adventure, strategy, and even rhythm games, promising to cater to a wide array of gaming tastes. One of the headliners for October is “Like A Dragon: Ishin!“, now available on Cloud, Console, and PC. This game takes players on a riveting journey through Japan, offering a quest to find a father’s killer and restore honor. The decisions players make in the game could change the future of Japan, providing an immersive and impactful gaming experience.

From the world of sports and management, “F1 Manager 2023” is set to be available on Cloud, Console, and PC from October 19. This game provides an in-depth look into managing an F1 team, where players’ decisions can lead their team to victory or defeat. It offers a unique blend of strategy and sports, appealing to both racing fans and those who enjoy management games.

For fans of city-building games, “Cities: Skylines II” is scheduled for PC release on October 24. This game challenges players to build a city from scratch and transform it into a thriving metropolis. The game’s intricate details and realistic simulation elements make it a must-play for strategy and simulation enthusiasts.

Xbox Game Pass October 2023

Adding to the horror genre, “Dead Space” will be accessible on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S from October 26. Players will confront a nightmare onboard a spaceship and unravel its dark secrets, offering a thrilling and suspenseful gaming experience. The detective genre gets a fun twist with “Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery”, available on Cloud and Console from October 26. Here, players will step into the shoes of a detective, solving three mysteries that promise plenty of intrigue and humor.

“Mineko’s Night Market”, set to be available on Cloud, Console, and PC from October 26, takes players to a Japanese-inspired village with a mystery to unfold. Players will join a character named Mineko in her adventures, adding a dash of cultural exploration to the gaming experience.

Music and rhythm game enthusiasts can look forward to “Headbangers: Rhythm Royale”, available on Cloud, Console, and PC from October 31. The game involves competing in rhythmic challenges to find out who is the ultimate Master Headbanger, promising a unique and engaging gaming experience.

Adventure game lovers will be thrilled with “Jusant”, available on Cloud, Console, and PC from October 31. Players will embark on a climbing adventure in a mysterious, ever-changing tower, providing a gaming experience filled with suspense and exploration.

Rounding out the lineup is “EA Sports UFC 5: EA Play Early Access Trial”, available from October 24. This game offers a realistic fighting experience, bringing the thrill of UFC matches right to players’ consoles. In addition to these games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks include 75-days of Crunchyroll Mega Fan available until October 20, and the Smite – Season of Celebration Pack available now. These perks add even more value to the Xbox Game Pass, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Source: Microsoft



