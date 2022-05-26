HDPLEX unveiled worlds smallest ATX PSU

If you are building a new PC in the looking for a compact power supply you may be interested in the world smallest ATX PSU created by the engineers at HDPLEX. The HDPLEX 250W is a passively cooled power supply in the form of a GaN AIO(All-In-One) ATX PSU that is the world smallest ATX PSU thanks to the inclusion of cutting-edge GaN (GALLIUM NITRIDE) Technology.

Measuring 170 x 50 x 25mm in size the power supply has a “super slim profile” and is perfect for SFF PC cases. The HDPLEX 250W GaN ATX PSU has full aluminum alloy body which could quickly dissipate heat. This enable HDPLEX 250W GaN ATX PSU’s robust zero noise operation under full load which is a highly desired feature for Home Theather/Recording Lab.

“The HDPLEX 250W GaN ATX PSU has achieved 1.18W/cm³ super high power density, effectively breaking 1W/cm³ barrier thanks to its cutting edge GaN chip and highly efficient LLC+PFC structure. The HDPLEX 250W GaN ATX PSU not only supports modular ATX output but supports sync with a second HDPLEX 250W GaN ATX PSU via a sync cable (included in the package). Two HDPLEX 250W GaN ATX power supplies synced together can form a powerful yet fully passive 500W ATX PSU. One can power the motherboard and CPU while the second one could power the GPU card.”

“HDPLEX 250W uses advanced PFC+LLC structure, achieve 94% efficiency at full load while satisfy Level V Energy Efficiency standard. The PFC stage utlizes two automotive-grade GaN FET and LLC stage also utlizes two automotive-grade GaN FET. HDPLEX 250W GaN uses four ATX 1KV 8A TTR8MF chips for full-wave rectification and guarantee stable current for the output stage. 1% Resistor to ensure no deviation for every key point in the chain .”

“HDPLEX features unibody flat transformer which has outstanding consistency and eliminates noise caused by vibration. Four layer 2oz copper PCB best for high current application while also quickly disspate heat from GaN FET. Both 150µF Rubycon filter CAP and 9000µF Solid Cap have super long life span. Three stage AC filter circuit (2 LC+1 CLC) eliminates interference from power grid.”

Source : Fanless Tech : HDPLEX

