New Sapphire GPRO X070 graphics card is a passively cooled Radeon RX 5700 XT

A new passively cooled graphics card in the form of the Sapphire GPRO X070 has been unveiled this month by Sapphire, offering enthusiasts a quietly cooled Radeon RX 5700 XT. SAPPHIRE GPRO X070 is an enthusiast-class graphics using the industry’s first high-performance 7nm architecture and NAVI graphics processors, the GPRO X070 can massively process many vertices and /or pixels in parallel. GPRO X070 coupled to 40CUs and 2560 Stream Processors with a 256-bit memory interface to deliver the ultimate compute performance, easier to handle the graphics-intensive workloads, such as 3D rendering, 3D visualization or virtual applications.

“The card is based on Radeon RX 5700 XT SKU featuring Navi 10 GPU. This model features 40 Compute Units with 2560 Stream Processors. Sapphire’s GPRO model is equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps. In terms of GPU frequency, the GPRO X070 features AMD reference specs of 1607 / 1755 / 1905 MHz (base, game, and boost clock respectively). The fact that this card has a game clock listed in official specifications may sound strange considering that the card is designed for a professional workload, but technically, this is just a custom Radeon RX 5700 XT.

Interestingly GPRO X070 has a secondary BIOS with ‘Efficiency Mode’. In this mode, the clock speed is reduced to 1500 / 1700 / 1750 MHz with the memory clock kept at 14 Gbps. It is unclear what exactly is the purpose of this mode, but reduced clock speeds are often seen in graphics cards in mining environments.”

For more information on the new passively cooled Sapphire GPRO X070 graphics card jump over to the Videocardz website by following the link below.

Source : Videocardz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals