Mercedes Vision EQXX breaks efficiency record

Mercedes Benz has announced that the Mercedes Vision EQXX has broken its own efficiency record for the longest journey on a single charge.

This electric vehicle managed a journey of 1,202 kilometers or 747 miles on a single charge, the previous record was 1,000 kilometers or 621 miles.

The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX beats its own efficiency record in real-world driving with another 1,000 km+ (621 mile+) journey on a single battery charge. Following its initial record-breaking drive from Stuttgart to Cassis (France) in April, the research vehicle set the bar even higher, with a 1,202- kilometer (747 mile) road trip from Stuttgart to Silverstone in the UK. After negotiating an autobahn closure and requesting cross-country diversion near Stuttgart, the VISION EQXX crossed the French border near Strasbourg then cruised across northern France at highway speeds to Calais, where it boarded the Eurotunnel. Continuing its journey in the UK, it took the M25 around London then stopped off at Mercedes- Benz Grand Prix in Brackley. Waiting to greet it there were the Formula 1 and Formula E experts who helped develop its advanced drivetrain. The VISION EQXX then carried on to Silverstone, where it was welcomed by special guest driver Nyck de Vries. The Dutchman, who races for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E team, opted not to go easy on the research vehicle, taking it up to its maximum speed limit of 87 mph on the iconic British race track. Making the most of the occasion, he completed 11 laps, using the last of the charge on the pit lane. Throughout the road trip, the VISION EQXX took advantage of its innovative thermal management system to achieve an average consumption of 8.3 kWh/100 km in the face of heavy traffic and summer temperatures.

You can find out more details about the new long-distance record for a journey on a single charge and the Mercedes Vision EQXX at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

