NETGEAR Orbi 5G WiFi 6 wireless mesh network solution launches for $1,100

Netgear have announce the availability of its new Orbi 5G Tri-Band WiFi 6 wireless mesh network solution comprising of a 4.2Gbps, Router + 1 Satellite in a 2 pack bundle reference (NBK752) priced at $1, 100. The Orbi 5G mesh system brings mobile 5G technology into your home and delivers up to 1 gigabit internet speed and the mesh technology is capable of covering up to 4,000 sq. ft. With WiFi 6 technology providing speeds of up to 4.2Gbps and capable of simultaneously connecting to 40 different devices. The mesh network solution is compatible with major service providers and requires a 5G compatible SIM card for the 5G network Feature to function correctly.

“Today about 42 million Americans have no access to high speed wired Internet service. Many homes and home-based businesses in areas with limited or unreliable (DSL, satellite) access to Internet services may be using cell phone hotspots as the only way to connect to the Internet and share mobile broadband to all their devices. Modern households with dozens of smart devices need a more robust network than a hotspot can provide. Average LTE Internet speeds can be slow, especially during peak hours. For home-based businesses that depend on reliable Internet connectivity, limited broadband options can stifle productivity.”

“Mobile 5G technology delivers up to 1 gigabit internet speed† to your home. Just add a 5G Nano SIM card and Bring Your Own Device data plan from your provider. Orbi is engineered for more efficient data transmission through our exclusive Tri-Band technology. The result is faster WiFi performance that doesn’t degrade across the house. Orbi’s unique shape and height encase ultra-premium, high-power components to deliver significantly better coverage and overall performance than the competition.”

