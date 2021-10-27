Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, 695 5G, 480 Plus 5G, and 680 4G unveiled

Qualcomm is launching a new range of their Snapdragon mobile processors, the range includes the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, 695 5G, 480 Plus 5G, and 680 4G.

The new lineup of Qualcomm mobile processors is designed for mid-range devices and there are 5G and 4G models in the range.

“Mid-range smartphones are expected to be the main driver for accelerating 5G device adoption – especially in emerging regions,” said Deepu John, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “These four new additions to our roadmap create significant opportunity for our OEM customers and provides additional options to continue to meet the growing demand for our 5G and 4G mobile platforms.”

There is significant traction and momentum across all Snapdragon tiers. By bringing cutting-edge features from the Snapdragon 8-series into the 7-, 6-, and 4-series, it is contributing to the growing demand across each Snapdragon series. The Snapdragon 7-series has grown by 44% in the last year alone due to tremendous high-tier demand. In the 6-series, consumer trends are emerging that show mid-tier smartphones will be the main driver for 5G adoption especially in emerging regions. Additionally, after less than one year, there have been more than 85 devices announced or in development based on the Snapdragon 480.

You can find out more information about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, 695 5G, 480 Plus 5G, and 680 4G processor at the link below.

Source Qualcomm

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals