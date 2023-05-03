Kaira Hyperspeed Xbox Edition 2.4 GHz wireless gaming headset

As well as announcing their new partnership with Retrosuperfuture to create a new pair of glasses that combine technology and fashion. Razer has also launched its new Xbox wireless gaming headset in the form of the Kaira Hyperspeed 2.4 GHz edition.

Equipped with Razer TriForce 50 mm Drivers together with a Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone and finished with Razer FlowKnit Memory Foam Cushions. The headset has been designed to provide both performance and comfort during those longer gaming sessions and is now available to purchase in black or white priced at $130 directly from the online Razer store.

Xbox wireless headset

“Hear the unfair advantage, no matter where you play with the Razer Kaira HyperSpeed Xbox wireless headset that unleashes cutting-edge immersion and untethered freedom. With 2.4GHz gaming grade wireless and unmatched audio technology, you’ll be able to play anywhere and conquer everywhere. The ear cushions’ breathable weave minimizes sweat and heat build-up, while their ultra-soft foam greatly reduces the headset’s clamping force for snug, comfortable support during gaming marathons.”

“Delivering an ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless connection via its included USB-C dongle, the headset ensures seamless, low latency audio that meets the demands of competitive gaming on numerous platforms. The bendable mic has been fine-tuned to suppress background noise from the back and sides for greater voice isolation, ensuring you’ll always be heard loud and clear.”

Source : Razer





