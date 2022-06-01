New Razer Barracuda gaming headsets with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Razer has today introduced its new Barracuda and Barracuda Pro gaming headsets building on the previous headsets in its range and refreshing the existing Barracuda X. Using Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless, the Barracuda Pro gaming headset can be connected to two devices simultaneously, allowing owners to switch seamlessly between the two as needed.

All Barracuda headsets support both Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and the new Razer TriForce Bio-Cellulose 50 mm drivers featured in the Barracuda Pro deliver a “rich, natural and detailed soundscape” says Razer.

Razer Barracuda gaming headset pricing and availability

Barracuda Pro £249.99 GBP / $249.99 USD / 289.99€ MSRP Razer.com & Authorized Retailers – May 31st, 2022

Barracuda £159.99 / $159.99USD / 189.99€ MSRP Razer.com & Authorized Retailers – May 31st, 2022

Barracuda X £99.99 GBP / $99.99 USD / 119.99€ MSRP Razer.com & Authorized Retailers – May 31st, 2022

“The new family of street-styled gaming headsets comes packed with cutting edge technologies to bring gamers the purest sound whether at home or out and about. Featuring Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology (ANC) the Barracuda Pro provides the user with an uninterrupted audio experience in all surroundings, ideal for intense gaming sessions requiring maximum focus, as well as for anyone wanting to enjoy their music outdoors while muting any distractions from the outside world.”

“The Barracuda Pro is the hybrid headset that does it all,” said Chris Mitchell, Head of the PC Gaming Division at Razer. “Whether it’s your main gaming setup at home or your favorite music playlists on the go, the Barracuda Pro combines the fuss-free convenience of lifestyle headphones along with the high-performance gaming features you’d expect in a Razer gaming headset, to create a no-compromise experience, packaged in a sleek, premium design.”

Source : Razer

