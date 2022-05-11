Razer Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse launches for $150

Gaming peripheral and hardware manufacturer Razer has this week announced the launch of its new Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse. Offering an ultralightweight wireless “competitive gaming mouse“which is 20% lighter than the companies Viper Ultimate mouse and features improved battery life and a new Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor.

Offering gamers a more tactile feel and longer click lifespan, the Viper V2 Pro features the new Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 for absolutely zero double-clicking and no debounce delay. The switches are rated for a massive click lifecycle of up to 90 million clicks and the Razer Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse is now available to purchase priced at $150 or €160 depending on your location.

Razer gaming mouse

“We carefully considered each gram of the Viper V2 Pro to ensure that, in exchange for a lower weight, it wasn’t at the cost of other features,” said Chris Mitchell, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division. “We are not content with simply cutting down on weight here. Both esports professionals and the greater mouse community played a significant role in the development of the Viper V2 Pro, addressing their comments, whether they are about switch and sensor improvements or something as simple as optimizing the protrusion of the side buttons.”

“Razer’s new Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor is also being revealed as part of the Viper V2 Pro, and achieves a complete resolution accuracy of 99.8%. This powerful new sensor is equipped with AI functionality such as Smart Tracking, Motion Sync and Asymmetric Cut-off for the ultimate performance at the highest levels of play. The Asymmetric Cut-off feature has been enhanced to support up to 26 granular levels of height adjustment compared to 3 in the previous version. This wider array of customization enables users to set a lift-off and landing distance that is tuned to their playstyle.”

Source : Razer

