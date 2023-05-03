Razer Razersuperfuture limited-edition glasses $239

It has been announced this week that Retrosuperfuture and Razer have combined forces and creative inspiration to design a collection of limited edition Razer glasses that combine both technology and fashion. “The result is a harmonious union of style and function, technical eyewear that is not only stylish but also built to withstand the rigors of intense gaming sessions” said Daniel Beckerman, CEO and Founder of Retrosuperfuture.

“Razersuperfuture is an exclusive sunglass model designed to blend Retrosuperfuture’s Italian craftmanship with Razer’s iconic design aesthetics. The mask-like silhouette was inspired by sportswear pieces with urban streetwear vibes. The model features chunky acetate rims and temples, onto which a wide lens has been mounted to offer extensive coverage and protection in use. A unique high-tech lens has also been applied – a photochromic lens to ensure these sunglasses can be used both indoors and outdoors, as well as a blue light protection finish for comfort during extended gaming sessions.”

Razer limited-edition glasses

“Razer is no stranger to the fashion scene, having collaborated with renowned fashion and lifestyle brands as well as launched our own lines of apparels,” said Addie Tan, Associate Director of Business Development at Razer. “We’re excited to work with Retrosuperfuture on our first eyewear to outfit the gamers from their gaming sessions to their everyday activities in our quest to outfit every aspect of the gamers’ world”

Source : Razer





