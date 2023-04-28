Razer BlackShark V2 Pro esports gaming headset

Razer has this week launched its new BlackShark V2 Pro headset building on the previous generation to create a new esports gaming headset complete with microphone and a 70 hour battery life with Bluetooth connectivity. The professional headset has a HyperClear Super Wideband Microphone together with built-in Pro-Tuned FPS Profiles and is now available to purchase priced at $200 or €230 depending on your location.

If esports is your calling, answer it with the ultimate wireless headset for competitive play, designed in collaboration with top esports pros. Engineered for pure performance, get the complete package of crystal-clear audio, advanced noise isolation, and all-day comfort with the multi-award-winning Razer BlackShark V2 Pro.

Perfectly tuned with some of the top esports athletes in the world, gamers can now experience audio like the pros do with on-headset FPS audio profiles that provide maximum information for the ultimate competitive edge. Gamers can effortlessly customize multiple profiles through Razer Synapse, save them directly to the headset, and be ready to excel on-the-go with no additional software required.

Esports gaming headset

With more than triple the battery life of the last iteration, the 2023 BlackShark V2 Pro boasts up to 70 hours of gameplay, and 6 hours of battery from a mere 15-minute charge through an updated Type C connection. Gamers can now relish non-stop uninterrupted competitive gameplay over multiple days with minimal downtime.”

“With premium comfort as a design cornerstone of the BlackShark line, this headset continues to feature noise-isolating earcups and ultra-soft memory foam for uninterrupted focus and long-lasting comfort. The closed earcups create an ideal seal to block out distractions while breathable fabric ensures optimal comfort when competing.”

Source : Razer





