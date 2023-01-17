Yealink BH7X Bluetooth wireless headset

Yealink has this month introduced new additions to its range of wireless headsets introducing the new BH7X Series which includes the BH71 mono Bluetooth headset, the upgraded BH72 and the BH76 premium Bluetooth headset, featuring active noise cancellation (ANC). Specifically designed for hybrid work, the Yealink BH7X series headset delivers an outstanding performance in battery efficiency, with 35 hours talking time for BH72 and BH76, and 30 hours talking time for BH71.

To accompany the launch of the new BH7X range of wireless headsets Yealink has also unveiled its latest PowerStation and UC Workstation, providing users with seamless integration into leading UC platforms.

Bluetooth wireless headsets

Yealink BH71

“The Yealink BH71 offers more than just noise cancellation and wireless communications. With a 4-mic array beamforming noise cancellation, it reduces up to 90% of background noise. It boasts an adjustable ear hook and 18 g lightweight that facilitates comfortable wearing too. No matter how far a journey is, users don’t need to stay plugged in: the BH71 allows up to 10 hours of talk time plus an additional 20 hours with the charging case.

Its lightweight design, at only 50 g, makes it easy to carry around, allowing for collaboration and communication anywhere you go. The groundbreaking noise cancellation, combined with its sustainable features, make this product perfect for those on-the-go who want a comfortable but reliable experience while on their travels.”

Yealink BH76 & BH72

“The Yealink BH76 and BH72 headsets are pioneering in their Point-of-Collaboration (POC) and ANC abilities (only available for BH76, allowing users to focus on communications and collaborate more. The new design has incorporated Acoustic Shield Technology to generate an optimal sound environment by reducing up to 90% of background noise with its noise cancellation microphone.

Their 35 hours long talk time maxes out employee conversations and collaborations so that they never have any worries. For added convenience and comfort, the headset is built with a retractable microphone boom arm that allows users to adjust it with ease. No matter where employees go, the BH76/72 will deliver unparalleled sound quality and a comfortable wearing experience.”

Source : Yealink





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals