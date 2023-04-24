3-in-1 Zipper multi connection data and charging cable

If you need to charge and synchronize data tween a variety of different devices you might be interested in a new data and charging cable that is launched via Kickstarter this month. Aptly named the Zipper due to its unique feature that allows you to quickly store the cables all split them using a zipper mechanism the three in one functionality provides a 65w USB-C cable, 10w micro USB connection and 27w Lightning connection all with fast charging support.

Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $29 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 58% off the quoted retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With the rapid development of mobile technology, charging and data transmission have become an integral part of our daily lives. However, with the multitude of devices available, having to carry multiple cables can be inconvenient and cumbersome. That’s where the WEAST 3-in-1 zipper charging cable comes in. The zipper design is not easy to knot, and can be opened or combined according to the actual situation when using. Very convenient and neat.”

Data and charging cable

“The WEAST cable features three interfaces that can be used with a variety of devices, including Apple, Android, and Type-C. Whether you’re in your car, at home, or outdoors, the cable’s versatility makes it perfect for any situation. Additionally, the unique design of the zipper allows up to three people to use the cable simultaneously, in different directions.”

If the Zipper campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Zipper later and charging cable project consider the promotional video below.

“With the ability to adjust the length of the cable, the WEAST charging cable makes it easier to use your devices at a distance without needing an additional extension. When zipped up, the cable has a length of approximately 1.1 meters, but when unzipped, the length doubles to 2.2 meters. This added convenience means you can use your devices without being tethered to a power outlet.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and functionality overview for the later and charging cable, jump over to the official Zipper crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals