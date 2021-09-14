Winmate L140TG-4 14inch rugged convertible laptop

The new Winmate L140TG-4 convertible laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 @ 2.40GHz, up to 4.20GHz 8M Cache with 4 cores supported by up to 32GB SODIMM DDR4-2133 if required storages available in a variety of options including 256GB M.2 SSD, 512GB M.2 SSD, 1TB M.2 SSD, 2TB M.2 SSD and additional storage is available with up to 2TB M.2 (PCIe NVMe) SSD, self-encrypted as an optional extra if required.

The convertible laptop is shipped preloaded with Microsoft’s Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating system and will also probably support the new Windows 11 operating system launching next month on October 5th 2021. Other features include connectivity via Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ GLONASS, and optional 4G LTE if needed.

“At Winmate, we see a growing demand for enterprise mobility solutions,” says Cathy Hsu, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The L140TG is specially created for mobile workforces, combining ruggedness, functionality, and portability to create a reliable yet versatile laptop that matches to various challenges and situations.”

Winmate L140TG-4 rugged convertible laptop features

– 11th Gen. Intel Processor Family – Tiger Lake Processor

– Fanless Cooling System

– 14″ 1920 x 1080 LED panel with direct optical bonding

– Anti-glare technology for sunlight readability

– Flip design for quick switching between laptop and tablet modes

– Dual battery with hot-swappable design for whole-day-work

– Expansion slot supporting optional 2nd removable SSD and smart card reader

“Built with state-of-the-art technology, the Winmate Rugged Flexible Laptop offers the latest Intel® 11th Gen processors, two bridge batteries allow hot-swap battery replacement without disruption. Color-selectable backlit keyboard, MIL-STD-810G and IP65 compliant, faster and more secure Wi-Fi 6, and a larger touchpad.”

For full specifications on purchasing options on the rugged Winmate L140TG-4 convertible laptop jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Winmate

