New Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast mini PC specifications leaked

Leaked information has been published to the Chinese social media website Weibo this week possibly providing information about a new mini PC in the form of the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast. The news follows on from the launch of the Intel NUC 11 Extreme mini PC which has just begun shipping and features a modular design.

Details regarding the next generation of Intel NUC mini PC suggest that the computer will be equipped with a Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processor options together with GPU 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of GDDR6 memory options supported by up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory. Other features of the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast mini PC include 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe x4 Gen 4 NVMe slots, 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 slot for NVMe or SATA storage, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, Mini DisplayPort 2.0 and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet connection.

Other connectivity is provided by support for Bluetooth 5 and wireless 6 together with connections in the form of 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 6 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, 2 x USB 2.0 internal headers, 3.5mm front stereo headset jack, 3.5mm rear stereo speaker/TOSLINK combo jack, 4 x microphones with beam-forming and Alexa support as well as IR port for a remote control, a 230W/330W power supply and RGB backlit top logo with user replaceable mask.

As soon more information is made available either officially or via sources other on the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast mini PC we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Liliputing : Weibo : HXL

