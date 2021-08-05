MinisForum AMD EliteMini HX90 and Intel EliteMini TL50 mini PC systems

MinisForum has launched a range of new mini PC systems equipped with both Intel and AMD processors the Minisforum Elitemini HX90 is a high performance mini PC specially designed for game enthusiasts and is equipped with a AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX supported by AMD Radeon Graphics. While the EliteMini TL50 mini PC has been specially designed for home and office use and is equipped with an Intel 11th generation CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

A quick overview of the specifications for both mini PC systems include :

EliteMini TL50

Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

LPDDR4 12GB (On Board)

M.2 2280 512GB PCIe SSD

2×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s)

M.2 2230 WIFI Support

“The EliteMini HX90 mini PC offers AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 8 Cores 16 Threads. The base clock 3.3 GHz and Max Boost Clock up to 4.6 GHz (Turbo). The chip is manufactured on the modern 7 nm TSMC process. The “X” in the name indicates the overclocking capabilities of the CPU. The PC body is made from carbon fibre materials with grain designs on the surface, looks modern and agile. The main structural parts of the HX90 and the black part of the fuselage are injection molded with carbon fiber composite materials. As a high-performance and recyclable new material, Carbon fiber is not only rich in texture and delicate in hand, but also has very high strength, have good thermal conductivity and corrosion resistance.Which will be your “sturdy gaming hardware”.”

DeskMini HX90

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

AMD Radeon Graphics

2×DDR4 Dual channel

M.2 2280 PCle SSD

2×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s)

M.2 2230 WIFI Support

“EliteMini TL50 mini PC comes with Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor (Tiger Lake) , 4 cores/8 threads, backed up by Intel Iris Xe graphics, with 8M Cache, max turbo frequency up to 4.20 GHz. Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 was announced in September 2020. using the 10nm SuperFin manufacturing process, which is one of Intel’s top CPU with excellent computing performance and power saving. It is 20% faster than its predecessor with more cache memory, DDR4-3200 memory and PCIe 4.0 support. Not only ordinary work but also a little heavy games and video editing can be done comfortably.”

