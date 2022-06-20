Getac X600 rugged laptop for any environment

Getac has introduced two new rugged laptop designed to enable users to enjoy the comforts of a portable computer wherever they may be. The new 15.6″ fully rugged mobile workstation take the form of the X600 and X600 Pro both of which will be available in a few months time during October 2022. Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. Although Getac has revealed the specifications you can expect from the rugged workstations.

The X600 rugged laptop is designed to enable users to “achieve mission-critical tasks” says Getac and is powered by an Intel Core 11th gen i5/i7/i9 H-Series processor supported by integrated Intel UHD Graphics and up to 128 GB of DDR4 RAM memory. The laptop comes preloaded with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro operating system and options are available to install a NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 discrete graphics controller if desired.

Getac X600 rugged laptop

“The X600 boasts exceptional expandability to match modern data demands, supporting three PCIe SSDs for up to 6 TB internal storage. The X600 Pro takes this further still, featuring PCMCIA and Express card slots as standard, alongside additional expanded battery capacity and DVD super drive/optional Blu-ray drive support, for even greater capability both in and out of the field.

Mission critical professionals working in the field must be able to communicate clearly and effectively, access information, gather intelligence and make analytical decisions, regardless of their location. Designed with these demands in mind, the X600 features a diverse array of industry-leading connectivity options, including dual 2.5GBASE-T Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, optional dedicated GPS, and optional 4G LTE with integrated GPS. The device also includes multiple I/O interfaces, such as Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and serial port.”

“The X600 includes the latest physical security and data security features as well. Self-encrypting drives, smart card reader, TPM 2.0, Intel vPro technology, optional Windows Hello face-authentication, and optional fingerprint reader keep sensitive data safe, while a built-in Kensington lock slot can be used to protect the device against theft.

The X600 boasts a large 15.6″ FHD display with optional capacitive 10-point touch, meaning it can be operated when cold, wet, or even while wearing gloves. Getac’s proprietary LumiBond screen technology also delivers superb color, contrast, and brightness (1,000 nits) making it easily readable, even in direct sunlight. Weighing less than 5 kg/10 lbs, the X600 is also incredibly light for such a powerful device, while its compact form factor and dual hot-swappable batteries makes it ideally suited to extended use in the field.”

Source : Getac

