Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.71 download now available

This week Microsoft has made available a new Windows 11 download via the Insider program making available Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.71 in the developer channel. New features in the latest Windows operating system include a new Entertainment Widget, new context menus, usability of a SplitButton for making new folders and files, tweaks to Taskbar previews and numerous fixes, tweaks and enhancements.

“We’re introducing a new entertainment widget! The entertainment widget allows you to see new and featured movie titles available in the Microsoft Store. Selecting a movie will direct you to the Microsoft Store to see more information about that title. Just open widgets and click or tap on the “Add widgets” button and choose the entertainment widget. [UPDATE] The entertainment widget is available for Insiders in the following countries: US, UK, CA, DE, FR, AU, JP.”

Don’t forget if you are installing the latest Windows 11 download on top of your existing Windows 10 operating system

you have 10 days grace to be able to rollback to your old Windows 10 installation before you will need to carry out clean reinstall of the whole Win 10 OS.

“We fixed an issue where if you drag app icons on the Taskbar to rearrange them, it was making the apps launch or minimize when you released the icon. Using a long press with touch on an app icon in the Taskbar to open the jump list should now work. After right-clicking the Start icon in the Taskbar, clicking somewhere else should now dismiss the menu more reliably. Shift + Right-click on an app icon in the Taskbar will now bring up the window menu like it used to and not the jump list.”

For a full list of all the new features, tweaks and enhancements in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.71 download jump over to the official Windows log by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

