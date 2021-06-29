Windows 11 Preview download for Windows Insiders

Today Microsoft has rolled out its first Windows 11 Preview download to its Windows Insiders program, in the form of the Dev Channel, Build 22000.51. Before you rush out to download the new Windows 11 Preview from the Microsoft Blog might be worth checking out the Windows 11 hardware requirements which may impact flighting on your PC and your options to get started, explains Microsoft.

The latest Windows 11 download will include a first look and early preview of the new Microsoft Store. Microsoft will continue to build and refine the store over the coming months before the official launch of Windows 11 later this year. You will also be able to view the new multitasking features of Windows 11 that have been added to help increase your productivity and creativity with :

– Snap layouts: Just hover your mouse over a window’s maximize button to see available snap layouts, then click on a zone to snap the window. You’ll then be guided to snap windows to the rest of the zones within the layout with guided snap assist. For smaller screens, you’ll be offered a set of 4 snap layouts. You can also invoke the snap layouts flyout with the WIN + Z keyboard shortcut.

– Snap groups: Snap groups are a way to easily switch back to your snapped windows. To try this out, snap together at least 2 app windows on your screen. Hover over one of these open apps on the Taskbar to find the snap group and click to quickly switch back.

– Desktops: Access your Desktops via Task View (WIN + Tab) on the Taskbar. You can reorder and customize the backgrounds for each of your Desktops. You can also mouse-over Task View on the Taskbar for quick access to your existing Desktops or to create a new one!

“As we finalize the product over the coming months, we will work with you to validate the experience. You will get to try many, but not all, of the new features we showed last week in this early preview. We will bring more features such as Chat with Microsoft Teams and Android apps in the Microsoft Store over the coming months as they are ready for you – we are just getting started on this journey together!”

To register to become a Windows Insider with access to download the latest Preview of the new Windows 11 operating system jump over to the official Windows blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

