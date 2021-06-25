With the launch of Windows 11 today Microsoft announced their new operating system will be available as a free upgrade for certain Windows 10 computers and has created a small software application which you can install on your Windows 10 PC to check whether you are eligible for a free upgrade to the latest Windows 11 OS. But before you download the Windows 11 software check it’s also worth checking out the minimum system upgrade requirements listed below and confirmed by Microsoft.

Your processor will need to be a 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC) and you will need 4GB of RAM or more as well as 64 GB of storage or larger. Your motherboard firmware will need to support UEFI and be Secure Boot capable with version 2 of the Trusted Platform Module (TPM). Other Windows 11 requirements include compatibility with DirectX 12 and WDDM 2.x graphics technologies as well as a display larger than 9 inches with a resolution of 720p or higher to upgrade.

Windows 11 minimum system requirements

– Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

– RAM: 4 gigabyte (GB)

– Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

– Note: See below under “More information on storage space to keep Windows 11 up-to-date” for more details.

– System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

– TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

– Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

– Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel

– Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use. Switching a device out of Windows 11 Home in S mode also requires internet connectivity. Learn more about S mode here. For all Windows 11 editions, internet access is required to perform updates and to download and take advantage of some features. A Microsoft account is required for some features.

Windows 11 feature specific requirements

Some features in Windows 11 have increased requirements beyond those listed above in the minimum requirements section. Below are some additional details regarding requirements for key features: 5G support requires 5G capable modem.

requires 5G capable modem. Auto HDR requires an HDR monitor.

requires an HDR monitor. BitLocker to Go requires a USB flash drive (available in Windows Pro and above editions).

requires a USB flash drive (available in Windows Pro and above editions). Client Hyper-V requires a processor with second level address translation (SLAT) capabilities (available in Windows Pro and above editions).

requires a processor with second level address translation (SLAT) capabilities (available in Windows Pro and above editions). Cortana requires a microphone and speaker and is currently available on Windows 11 for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom and United States.

requires a microphone and speaker and is currently available on Windows 11 for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom and United States. DirectStorage requires an NVMe SSD to store and run games that use the “Standard NVM Express Controller” driver and a DirectX12 GPU with Shader Model 6.0 support.

requires an NVMe SSD to store and run games that use the “Standard NVM Express Controller” driver and a DirectX12 GPU with Shader Model 6.0 support. DirectX 12 Ultimate is available with supported games and graphics chips.

is available with supported games and graphics chips. Presence requires sensor that can detect human distance from device or intent to interact with device.

requires sensor that can detect human distance from device or intent to interact with device. Intelligent Video Conferencing requires video camera, microphone and speaker (audio output).

requires video camera, microphone and speaker (audio output). Multiple Voice Assistant (MVA) requires a microphone and speaker.

requires a microphone and speaker. Snap three-column layouts require a screen that is 1920 effective pixels or greater in width.

three-column layouts require a screen that is 1920 effective pixels or greater in width. Mute/Unmute from Taskbar requires video camera, microphone and speaker (audio output). App must be compatible with feature to enable global mute/unmute.

requires video camera, microphone and speaker (audio output). App must be compatible with feature to enable global mute/unmute. Spatial Sound requires supporting hardware and software.

requires supporting hardware and software. Teams requires video camera, microphone and speaker (audio output).

requires video camera, microphone and speaker (audio output). Touch requires a screen or monitor that supports multi-touch.

requires a screen or monitor that supports multi-touch. Two-factor Authentication requires use of PIN, biometric (fingerprint reader or illuminated infrared camera), or a phone with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth capabilities.

requires use of PIN, biometric (fingerprint reader or illuminated infrared camera), or a phone with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth capabilities. Voice Typing requires a PC with a microphone.

requires a PC with a microphone. Wake on Voice requires Modern Standby power model and microphone.

requires Modern Standby power model and microphone. Wi-Fi 6E requires new WLAN IHV hardware and driver and a Wi-Fi 6E capable AP/router.

requires new WLAN IHV hardware and driver and a Wi-Fi 6E capable AP/router. Windows Hello requires a camera configured for near infrared (IR) imaging or fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. Devices without biometric sensors can use Windows Hello with a PIN or portable Microsoft compatible security key.

requires a camera configured for near infrared (IR) imaging or fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. Devices without biometric sensors can use Windows Hello with a PIN or portable Microsoft compatible security key. Windows Projection requires a display adapter which supports Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) 2.0 and a Wi-Fi adapter that supports Wi-Fi Direct.

requires a display adapter which supports Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) 2.0 and a Wi-Fi adapter that supports Wi-Fi Direct. Xbox (app) requires an Xbox Live account, which is not available in all regions.

Microsoft has confirmed that you will need a Microsoft account to set up the new Windows 11 Home operating system as well as an Internet connection. For a full list of all the required Windows 11 minimum system requirements jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

