Microsoft Windows 11 launch event in full

If you would like to watch new Microsoft Windows 11 launch event to learn more about their latest operating system which will be made available as a free upgrade to eligible Windows 10 computers. You will be pleased to know that Microsoft has made available a copy the official Windows 11 launch event via YouTube for your viewing pleasure.

Windows 11 will be bringing with it a wealth of new features as well as a newly designed Windows Store. “Windows 11 has all the power and security of Windows 10 with a redesigned and refreshed look. It also comes with new tools, sounds and apps. Every detail has been considered. All of it comes together to bring you a refreshing experience on your PC” explains Microsoft.

Most current Windows 10 PCs on the market will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free. For your PC to be able to accept the new Windows 11 upgrade, it must meet the minimum hardware specifications and specific hardware is required for some features. Microsoft has made available a small application which can be downloaded via the link below to check whether your current PC will be able to upgrade to the new Windows 11 free of charge. The upgrade rollout plan is still being finalized but is scheduled to begin late in 2021 and continue into 2022.

Source : Microsoft

