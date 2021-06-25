Microsoft Windows 11 launches as a free upgrade

Today as expected Microsoft has launched its new Windows 11 operating system for desktop, laptop, and tablet computers. The great news is it will be available as a free upgrade for compatible Windows 10 PCs sometime before the holiday season of 2021. If you are worried about whether your Windows computer is eligible for a free upgrade you can download a compatibility checker from the official Windows 11 website by following the link below.

Windows 11 minimum system requirements

Minimum system requirements for Windows 11 include a 1GHz or faster processor with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC), 4 GB RAM and 64 GB or larger storage device with a firmware that supports UEFI, Secure Boot capable and a graphics card that is compatible with DirectX 12 WDDM 2.x. To be able to install and download Windows 11 you also need Microsoft account and internet connectivity which is obligatory to set up Windows 11 Home.

“We’ve simplified the design and user experience to empower your productivity and inspire your creativity. It’s modern, fresh, clean and beautiful. From the new Start button and taskbar to each sound, font and icon, everything was done intentionally to put you in control and bring a sense of calm and ease. We put Start at the center and made it easier to quickly find what you need. Start utilizes the power of the cloud and Microsoft 365 to show you your recent files no matter what platform or device you were viewing them on earlier, even if it was on an Android or iOS device.”

To learn more about the new Windows 11 operating system check which will be available as a free upgrade to existing Windows 10 users check out the presentation below.

Introducing Windows 11 by Microsoft

“With Windows 11, we’re excited to introduce Chat from Microsoft Teams integrated in the taskbar. Now you can instantly connect through text, chat, voice or video with all of your personal contacts, anywhere, no matter the platform or device they’re on, across Windows, Android or iOS. If the person you’re connecting to on the other end hasn’t downloaded the Teams app, you can still connect with them via two-way SMS.”

“If you’re a gamer, Windows 11 is made for you. Gaming has always been fundamental to what Windows is all about. Today, hundreds of millions of people around the world game on Windows and find joy and connection with loved ones and friends through play. Windows 11 unlocks the full potential of your system’s hardware, putting some of the latest gaming technology to work for you. Like: DirectX 12 Ultimate, which can enable breathtaking, immersive graphics at high frame rates;

DirectStorage for faster load times and more detailed game worlds; and Auto HDR for a wider, more vivid range of colors for a truly captivating visual experience. Nothing has changed in our commitment to hardware compatibility – Windows 11 supports your favorite PC gaming accessories and peripherals. With Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate, gamers get access to over 100 high-quality PC games with new games added all the time, and it’s still just as easy to find people to play with, no matter if they’re playing on a PC or console.”

Source : Microsoft

