Microsoft Could Kill Windows 10 In 2025

Windows 10 was released back in 2015, so it is 6 years old now, and it also seems that it has about 4 years of life left in it. This is according to Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home and Pro Lifecycle Policy page, where it states that Microsoft will continue to support at least one Windows 10 Semi-Annual Channel until 2025.

The page also lists the retirement date of Windows 10 for October 14th, 2025. Well, no one is surprised. Ten years of support for an operating system seems about right these days, but this also means that there is a chance that we could be looking at the next major version of Windows soon.

Microsoft had confirmed earlier this month that they will be showing off their next version of Windows on June 24th. They were rather vague, so we weren’t sure if they meant the next version as in the next major update of Windows 10, or if we could be looking at the next generation of Windows like Windows 11.

If Windows 10 has about four years left, there is a good chance Microsoft has already started work on the successor. It probably won’t launch anytime soon, but it could give us an idea of what we can expect in the future.

Source Ubergizmo

