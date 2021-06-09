Will my Mac run macOS Monterey?

Earlier today we heard which iPhones would be getting iOS 15 and iPads iOS 15 and now we have details on which Macs will bet getting the new macOS Monterey.

If you have been wondering if you Mac would be eligible for the macOS Monterey update, we have a list of devices that will be getting the update.

Here are the Macs that will get macOS Monterey:

Mac Pro (late 2013 and later)

Mac Mini (late 2014 and later)

MacBook Air (early 2015 and later)

MacBook Pro (early 2015 and later)

iMac (late 2015 and later)

MacBook (early 2016 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

So it looks like some of the models that received the macOS Big Sur software update last year will not be eligible for this years macOS update. We are expecting the macOS Big Sur software update to land some time in September along with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

Source Apple

