These devices will get iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Apple announced their iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software earlier this week and if you are wondering if you device will get the update, we have details on which iPhones and iPads will be eligible for the update.

These new iOS and iPadOS updates will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, the updates are expected later in the year.

Here is a list of iPhones that will get iOS 15:

iPod Touch (7th Gen)

iPhone SE (1st Gen)

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X, iPhone XR

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd Gen)

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here are a list of iPads that will get iPadOS 15:

iPad Air (2nd, 3rd, 4th Gen)

iPad Mini (4th, 5th Gen)

iPad (4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th Gen)

iPad Pro 9.7

iPad Pro 10.5

iPad Pro 11 (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Gen)

iPad Pro 12.9 (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Gen)

We also have details on what models of the Apple Watch will be getting the new watchOS 8 software update, these will include the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE.

We are expecting Apple to release these software updates some time in September along with the new iPhone 13 smartphones.

