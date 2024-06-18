Will iOS 18 Slow the iPhone XS Max Down (Video)

Apple’s iOS 18 beta 1 has arrived, bringing a mix of new features and performance changes to the iPhone XS Max, one of the oldest devices to support this update. As users eagerly explore what this new version has to offer, it’s essential to understand both the strengths and weaknesses of running iOS 18 on this particular device. In the video below, Nick Ackerman delves into the installation requirements, new features, performance, usability, and benchmark scores to give you a clear picture of what to expect. Let’s find out how well the new iOS 18 Beta runs on the iPhone XS Max

Installation Requirements: Preparing for the Update

Before you can experience the latest features of iOS 18 beta, there are a few important requirements to keep in mind. Firstly, you must be a registered developer to access and download the beta version. This ensures that you have the necessary tools and resources to handle any potential issues that may arise during the testing phase.

Another crucial factor to consider is the download size. iOS 18 beta 1 weighs in at around 6.8 GB, which is a substantial amount of data. To ensure a smooth installation process, make sure you have sufficient storage space available on your iPhone XS Max. Additionally, a stable and reliable internet connection is essential to download the update without interruptions.

Once you have met these requirements, the installation process itself is relatively straightforward. However, due to the large file size, it can be time-consuming. Set aside some dedicated time to complete the installation without rushing or interruptions.

New Features: Enhancements and Limitations

iOS 18 introduces several new features aimed at enhancing the user experience on the iPhone XS Max. One of the most notable additions is the dark mode, which offers a visually appealing and eye-friendly alternative to the traditional light interface. Alongside dark mode, icon tinting allows for a more cohesive and customizable look across the device.

However, not all new features are without issues. The introduction of widget resizing is a welcome addition, but it currently suffers from some limitations. Users may encounter misaligned widgets, which can be frustrating and detract from the overall aesthetic appeal of the home screen.

Another feature that has undergone a redesign is the control center. While visually appealing, it occasionally experiences lag, which can hinder quick access to essential settings. This lag may be more noticeable on the iPhone XS Max compared to newer models with more advanced hardware.

Dark mode and icon tinting enhance visual appeal and reduce eye strain

Widget resizing suffers from misalignment issues

Redesigned control center experiences occasional lag

Performance: Balancing Power and Limitations

Under the hood, the iPhone XS Max is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset and equipped with 4 GB of RAM. While this hardware combination allows the device to handle iOS 18 reasonably well, it’s important to note that the performance may not be as smooth as on newer iPhone models.

Users may experience some lag and occasional crashes, particularly when running multiple apps simultaneously. This can be attributed to the limitations of the older hardware trying to keep up with the demands of the latest software.

Battery life is another aspect that may be impacted by running iOS 18 on the iPhone XS Max. Users may notice a faster drain, especially during intensive tasks such as gaming or video playback. It’s essential to keep an eye on battery consumption and adjust usage habits accordingly.

A12 Bionic chipset and 4 GB of RAM handle iOS 18 reasonably well

Lag and occasional crashes may occur, especially when running multiple apps

Battery life may be impacted, with faster drain during intensive tasks

Usability: Functionality and Limitations

Despite the performance limitations, the iPhone XS Max remains functional for basic tasks and casual gaming. Users can still enjoy a smooth experience when browsing the web, checking emails, or using social media apps.

However, the device may struggle with holding multiple apps in the background, leading to frequent reloads. This can be frustrating when switching between apps, as it may result in lost progress or the need to refresh content.

The camera experience on the iPhone XS Max running iOS 18 is generally positive, but users may notice minor delays in launching the camera app and processing images. While this doesn’t significantly impact the quality of the photos or videos captured, it’s worth noting for those who rely heavily on the device’s camera capabilities.

Suitable for basic tasks and casual gaming

Struggles with holding multiple apps in the background, leading to frequent reloads

Minor delays in camera launch and image processing

Benchmark Scores: Measuring Performance

To quantify the performance of the iPhone XS Max running iOS 18, benchmark tests were conducted. These tests provide objective measurements of the device’s capabilities in terms of processing power and overall performance.

The benchmark scores for the iPhone XS Max running iOS 18 are as follows:

Single-core score: 1314

Multi-core score: 2562

These scores indicate that the iPhone XS Max still delivers decent performance, considering its age. However, they also highlight the limitations of older hardware when running the latest software. Users should keep these benchmark results in mind when setting their expectations for the device’s performance.

In conclusion, running iOS 18 on the iPhone XS Max comes with both benefits and limitations. While the device can handle the update and offers some appealing new features, it may not provide the same smooth and seamless experience as newer iPhone models.

For users who primarily use their device for basic tasks and casual gaming, the iPhone XS Max running iOS 18 can still be a viable option. However, those who demand top-notch performance, extensive multitasking capabilities, or heavily rely on the camera may want to consider upgrading to a newer model for a more satisfactory experience.

Ultimately, the decision to install iOS 18 on the iPhone XS Max depends on individual needs and priorities. By weighing the new features against the potential performance limitations, users can make an informed choice that aligns with their expectations and requirements.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals