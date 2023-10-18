OpenAI moves ChatGPT browsing feature out of beta development

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence research lab, has recently made an announcement regarding some significant updates to its ChatGPT service. The most notable of these updates is the official launch of its new browsing feature, which is powered by Bing. This feature has been in beta testing for a while, but as of October 17, 2023, it has officially moved out of beta and is now fully operational. The browsing feature was re-launched a few weeks prior to this announcement, after undergoing extensive testing and improvements. The move out of beta signifies that the feature has met OpenAI’s standards for stability and functionality, and is ready for wider use.

This update brings good news for Plus and Enterprise users of ChatGPT. Previously, these users had to manually switch the beta toggle in order to use the browsing feature. However, with the latest update, this is no longer necessary. Users can now easily access the browsing feature directly from the GPT-4 model selector. They simply need to choose the “Browse with Bing” option.

The integration of Bing into ChatGPT’s browsing feature is a significant step forward. It allows users to leverage the power of Bing’s search engine directly within the ChatGPT interface. This can greatly enhance the user experience, making it easier to find and access information while using the service. OpenAI’s decision to move the browsing feature out of beta is a clear indication of their confidence in the feature’s performance and reliability. It also shows their commitment to continually improving and expanding their services, in order to provide the best possible experience for their users.

ChatGPT browsing feature

The introduction of the Browse with Bing feature marks a significant step forward in the evolution of ChatGPT. This feature brings a new level of functionality to the platform, allowing it to access and utilize real-time data from the internet to answer queries. This can be particularly beneficial when dealing with questions that require recent or constantly changing information, such as news updates, stock market trends, weather forecasts, and more.

The Browse with Bing beta feature is a promising addition to ChatGPT, offering users an enhanced experience by leveraging real-time internet data. While there are a few kinks to iron out, the team’s proactive approach to addressing these issues indicates a strong commitment to delivering a high-quality product. As the feature continues to evolve and improve, it will undoubtedly become an invaluable tool for ChatGPT’s paid users.

Voice (Beta) is now rolling out to Plus users on iOS and Android

You can now use voice to engage in a back-and-forth conversation with your assistant. Speak with it on the go, request a bedtime story, or settle a dinner table debate.

To get started with voice, head to Settings → New Features on the mobile app and opt into voice conversations. Then, tap the headphone button located in the top-right corner of the home screen and choose your preferred voice out of five different voices.

Image input will be generally available to Plus users on all platforms

You can now show ChatGPT one or more images. Troubleshoot why your grill won’t start, explore the contents of your fridge to plan a meal, or analyze a complex graph for work-related data. To focus on a specific part of the image, you can use the drawing tool in our mobile app.

Source : OpenAI



