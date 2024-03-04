How to Find Out if Your iPhone Will Run iOS 18

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) serves as the grand stage for the unveiling of the newest iteration of iOS each year, with iOS 18 being this year’s release, marking a highly anticipated event for developers and tech enthusiasts alike.

As we look ahead to the 2024 conference, which has yet to occur, the question of compatibility naturally arises, sparking curiosity among iPhone users about whether their devices will be in line to receive the forthcoming iOS 18 update.

Fortunately, there are several methods to gauge the likelihood of your iPhone being supported, offering a glimpse into whether it will be sidelined or upgraded with Apple’s latest software enhancements. This anticipation helps users prepare for what’s next, ensuring they’re not caught off guard by the compatibility announcements when they’re officially made.