How to Find Out if Your iPhone Will Run iOS 18

Understanding iOS Compatibility Patterns
The most reliable way to predict if your iPhone will run iOS 18 is to look at Apple’s historical software update patterns:
- Chipset Matters: The primary factor determining iOS compatibility is the iPhone’s chipset (its processing core). Apple generally supports iPhones for around 5-6 years before a new iOS version is too demanding for the older chipset.
- Current Support: Check which devices are currently running the most recent iOS version. This usually provides a strong foundation for predicting the compatibility list for the next major update.
How to Find Out Which iPhones Might Support iOS 18
-
Rumors and Leaks: Keep an eye on reputable tech websites and blogs like MacRumors, 9to5Mac, and Tom’s Guide. These sites often offer credible leaks and rumors about iOS device compatibility ahead of the official WWDC announcement.
-
Check Apple’s iOS Website: Visit the official Apple iOS website after the WWDC announcement to see the official list of supported devices for the newest version.
-
Calculate Age: If your iPhone is more than five years old, there’s an increased chance that it might not support the latest iOS version.
Potential Limitations of iPhones Running iOS 18
Even if your older iPhone model supports iOS 18, it’s important to understand that you might face some constraints:
- Performance: Some of the new iOS 18 features may be more demanding on older hardware, potentially leading to slower performance.
- Feature Restrictions: Newer features that rely on the latest chipsets or hardware components might be incompatible with older iPhone models.
Here is a list of rumored devices for iOS 18:
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
What to Do if Your iPhone Won’t Run iOS 18
If your iPhone isn’t compatible with iOS 18, don’t worry. Here’s what you can do:
- Continue using your iPhone: Your device will still function, and you’ll still receive security updates (if Apple provides them). You might just miss out on the latest features.
- Upgrade: If you’re eager to experience the new iOS features, consider upgrading to a newer iPhone model.
In Summary
While there’s no foolproof way to determine iOS 18 compatibility before its official announcement, Apple’s past update patterns and reliable leaks offer strong clues. Be sure to check the official list on Apple’s website after the WWDC 2024 announcement for confirmation.
Knowing whether your iPhone can handle the latest update will help you make informed decisions about keeping your current device or upgrading to enhance your iOS experience.
Image Credit: Jaime Marrero
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.