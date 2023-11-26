iPhone 15 Pro Max Charging Test (Video)

Apple offers a range of different chargers for their iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones, these include 20W and 30W chargers. Other companies offer faster chargers for the iPhone, but do these faster chargers make any major differences in charging speeds?

The video below from iDeviceHelp tests the iPhone 15 Pro Max with different chargers, one is a 30W charger and the other is a 30W charger, both of the chargers used in the video are from iPhone accessory maker UGreen.

The test began with both iPhones at 0% battery, ensuring a fair and accurate test. The charging process was monitored in 10-minute increments. In the initial 10 minutes, a small difference emerged. The iPhone charged with the 30W charger reached 19% battery, while its counterpart with the 65W charger achieved a slightly higher 20%. This early stage highlighted the efficiency of both chargers in rapidly powering the device.

After 20 minutes of charging on the iPhone 15 pro Max, the gap remained narrow. The 30W charger impressively achieved a 37% battery charge, closely followed by the 65W charger at 39%. These results underscored the effectiveness of both chargers in delivering quick power boosts in short periods.

After one hour, both chargers impressively charged the iPhones to 84%, showcasing the diminishing returns of higher wattage in the later stages of charging. The test concluded that the difference in charging speeds between the 30W and 65W chargers for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is minimal. However, the 65W charger’s additional ports offer increased versatility for charging multiple devices simultaneously. This feature might be a decisive factor for users who value the convenience of charging several gadgets at once.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



