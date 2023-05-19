11 Hidden Features of Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Want to buy a new iPhone 14 Pro Max? The recently released iPhone 14 Plus and 14 Pro Max are incredible marvels of technology, and you may be curious about how to grab one. But first, you should familiarize yourself with its hidden features so that when it comes in your hand, you could use it like a pro. This blog post will offer you an in-depth look at how to get the most out of it. So, let’s begin.

Secret Features of iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Plus and 14 Pro Max have many secret features that will make your life easier if you know about them. Let’s discover them.

Improve Video Stability

The iPhone, without a doubt, has a fantastic camera that makes it great for taking pictures and recording video. The Action mode on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 enables steadier video recording. While the action mode is at its best in bright light, you can adjust the settings to make it work in dim conditions.

Provides Album Protection

While it’s true that the iPhone’s Photos app conceals albums by default, anyone with access to your device can easily view them. Therefore, it is simple for them to make it public and view the album’s contents. However, with the new iOS 14, you can use a hidden album lock. To see the lock, open the Photos app and swipe up from the bottom of the screen. The “Hidden and Recently Deleted Albums” are accessible with your Face ID or passcode.

Discard All Copied Photos and Videos

Sometimes, you overlook duplicate photos that have occupied additional space in your phone. You can delete them very easily without scrolling through your albums. It’s possible that you accidentally created a duplicate of an image by saving it more than once. In such a scenario, you might use the latest iPhone 14 hack to get rid of duplicate photos and videos. To find the duplicate album, choose Photos > Albums and look underneath Utilities. All the multiple photos or movies are collected here. You have the option of having them merged together or having them deleted.

Disconnect A Call Using Siri

We could never imagine that it could be possible to perform actions with the help of robots. But, technology has made it possible today. Trading robots like Bitcoin 360 AI have simplified trading operations and Siri is yet another great iPhone’s bot that allows you to perform many actions by commanding it. What a fantastic feature! Looking to try something new when hanging up the phone? Siri now functions as a call-end button on the latest iPhone models, the 14 Plus and 14 Pro Max. Instead of pressing the side button or the end call button, you may employ Apple’s virtual assistant. The other party can hear you telling Siri to hang up, so take caution even if it’s a handy feature.

Set Preferences For Your Always-On Display

You may modify the behaviour of the Always-On Display on your iPhone 14 Pro by going to Settings > Display & Brightness > Always-On Display. Always-On Display is enabled by default, therefore your Lock Screen background will be dimmed while your phone is inactive.

When the phone is not in use, the screen can be turned off with a simple toggle. When Always-On is enabled, you have the option of seeing your wallpaper and notifications on the Lock Screen. If you disable both, the Lock Screen will just show the time and any widgets you have enabled, using less power.

Give Longer Commands to Siri

It’s always fun talking to Siri. The exciting thing is that now you can give long and unique commands to Siri. Now accepts lengthier commands before it needs to begin processing them. Those who have trouble communicating verbally may find this a helpful tool.

Emoji Dictation with Siri

How wonderful it is to include emojis without typing them! The new iPhone makes it simpler to utilise Apple’s virtual assistant Siri for emojis, in addition to dictating texts to her. The new and improved Siri on iOS 16 now comprehends your emoji dictates. If you want to send a heart emoji to a loved one, but don’t want to type it, you can just tell Siri what you want to say, and she’ll add a heart emoji as a signature at the end of your message. It’s a great tip for those who often send and receive emoticons.

Retrieve Lost Chats Easily

Worried about your lost chats? You might have erased a conversation in the message thread by mistake. You need to get it back since it may contain important data. To retrieve these conversations that you mistakenly erased, you may use the new function included in iOS 14.

To modify a message, launch the Messages app and choose the pencil icon in the upper left corner. To get back conversations that you accidentally deleted, go to the “Recently Deleted Folder” and choose the threads you need. Remember that the inbox will automatically delete messages after 30 days. The conversations will be destroyed forever when the time frame has passed.

Protect Your Notes With Your Face ID

You may now use FaceID to protect individual notes in Notes. Locking it using your phone’s password is no longer your only option. To activate this function, choose ‘Password’ from the Settings menu, then go to the Notes submenu. Turn on ‘Use FaceID’ and then ‘Use Device Passcode’ on the next screen. You may now access notes without entering a special password. Select “lock note” from the app’s context menu that appears after you press and hold a note for a few seconds to secure it. The next time you attempt to unlock it, FaceID will verify that it’s really you.

Edit & Delete Sent Messages

It’s possible that after you send a message, you’ll quickly regret it and wish to revert it or you’ll make an embarrassing error. The good news is that those issues have been addressed in iOS 16. Previously sent iMessages can be recalled or revised.

To do this, launch Messages as you normally would, compose your message, and then long-press the sent message. The drop-down menu has both “Edit” and “Undo send” choices. Pick whichever one suits your needs better at the moment. However, if the recipient doesn’t have iOS 16, they will still see the message even though it says it was never sent.

Check the Wi-Fi Network’s Password

Isn’t it embarrassing when someone asks you for a wifi password that you’re connected with and you don’t remember it? Now, you don’t feel guilty about forgetting wifi passwords. iOS 16 now allows this. Access this information by going to “Settings,” “Wi-Fi,” and then tapping the information icon next to the network you’re using. The word “Password” will appear on the next screen. After authenticating your identity using FaceID, the passkey will be shown when you tap it.

Wrapping Up

It’s always exciting to explore new and hidden features of every smartphone you’ve. But, if you’ve iPhone 14 Pro/ Pro Max, you must give these features a try. You’ll definitely explore a variety of things. And if you don’t have an iPhone 14 Pro/ Pro Max, hurry up and grab one!



