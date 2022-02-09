What’s new in watchOS 8.5 beta 2 (Video)

Apple has released a wide range of new betas for its devices, one of them was for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8.5 beta 2. The beta has only been released to developers so far, we are also expecting it to be made available for public beta testers.

The new watchOS 8.5 beta 2comes just under two weeks after the release of the previous beta. Apple also released iOS 15.4 beta 2 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.4 beta 2 for the iPad, and macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 2 for the Mac.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new watchOS 8.5 beta 2 for the Apple Watch and the changes that are coming to the device.

As we can see from the video there are some new features headed to the Apple Watch with the new watchOS 8.5 software update.

We are expecting the watchOS 8.5 software update to be released sometime next month along with iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, and more. Apple is rumored to be holding a press event on the 8th of March for the new iPad Air and iPhone SE 3, we may see these software updates the same week.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

