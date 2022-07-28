Whats new in Apple iOS 16 Beta 4

Apple has today made available its latest iOS 16 Beta 4 and iPadOS 16 Beta 4 releases making it available to developers. The iOS 16 Public Beta 2 will also be made available with new features, tweaks and enhancements. Some of the issues resolved in the latest iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4 include a fix for the slow animations when using Zoom after leaving the Magnifier app, the streaming of photos and videos to Apple TV or an AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV doesn’t work if initiated from the Photos app using AirPlay.

Together with Apple ID Authentication fixes including certain cases, such as after unlocking a device from Lost Mode, an Apple ID authentication might be blocked and Apple ID services rendered nonfunctional. The user is redirected to Apple ID Settings to perform an authentication, but no authentication request is ever visible to the user.

Apple iOS 16 Beta 4

“iOS 16 Beta 4 Released to Developers and iOS 16 Public Beta 2 is releasing soon and bring with it new features, changes and updates. Apple also released Beta updates for iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16 and HomePod OS 16. In this video I go over what’s new in iOS 16 Developer Beta 4 and iPadOS 16 Beta 4 software and cover all the features, updates, changes, bugs, battery life and when to expect iOS iOS 16 Beta 5 and iOS 16 Public Beta 3 and the iOS 15.7 Beta and Public Release.”

“The iOS & iPadOS 16 SDK provides support to develop apps for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices running iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 14 beta 4, available from Beta Software Downloads. For information on the compatibility requirements for Xcode 14, see Xcode 14 Beta 4 Release Notes.”

For a full list of all the latest tweaks fixes and features rolled out in the latest Apple iOS 16 Beta 4 two developers jump over to the official Apple developer website by following the link below.

Source : Apple

