Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 2

As well as the new betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 2.

The macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 2 software update comes almost two weeks after the previous software release and it brings a range of new features to the Mac.

This update brings the new Universal Control feature to the Mac, this feature work with your iPad when it is placed next to your Mac.

You will be able to use the keyboard and mouse from your Mac on your iPad and easily switch between the two devices, this will work with the iPadOS 15.4 software update when it is released.

This update also brings some new Emoji and also a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Mac.

We previously heard that the macOS 12.2 software update which Apple recently release was causing battery drain on some Macs. It would appear that Apple intends to fix this with the release of the macOS Monterey 12.3 software update.

We are expecting macOS Monterey 12.3 to be released in March, along with the new iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 software updates. Apple is holding a press event in March, rumored for the 8th of March, so we are expecting these updates to land that week.

