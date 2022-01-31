Geeky Gadgets

macOS 12.2 causing MacBook battery drain issues

By

macOS 12.2

Last week Apple released macOS 12.2 for the Mac and it would appear that some MacBook users are having issues with the software.

Some MacBook owners are reporting excessive battery drain on their devices when in sleep mode since installing macOS 12.2.

There are reports on Reddit, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums of the issue, it appears to be related to Bluetooth accessories waking the MacBook when in sleep mode.

There is a temporary fix for this if you are having the issue, when all Bluetooth accessories are disconnected from the MacBook or when Bluetooth is turned off, the issue stops.

Hopefully, Apple will be able to fix this soon with a software update, as yet there are no details on when an update will be released to fix it.

Source Macrumors

Image Credit: veeterzy

Filed Under: Apple

