macOS 12.2 causing MacBook battery drain issues

Last week Apple released macOS 12.2 for the Mac and it would appear that some MacBook users are having issues with the software.

Some MacBook owners are reporting excessive battery drain on their devices when in sleep mode since installing macOS 12.2.

There are reports on Reddit, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums of the issue, it appears to be related to Bluetooth accessories waking the MacBook when in sleep mode.

@ Apple tweeps: macOS 12.2 breaks something related with bluetooth + sleep/wake. Looking at `pmset -g log`, it seems like it spent all night waking up every few seconds for bluetooth and drained all the battery. [FB9862509] https://t.co/5IF81PVw3P pic.twitter.com/qczeDKD5oX — João Pavão (@jpavao) January 28, 2022

Whoa macOS 12.2 21D49 (the current version) is behaving like Windows! Battery went from full to 0% while on sleep mode overnight. Any fix, @AppleSupport? pic.twitter.com/w1kdJXyU7r — fishjourner (@fishjourner) January 29, 2022

There is a temporary fix for this if you are having the issue, when all Bluetooth accessories are disconnected from the MacBook or when Bluetooth is turned off, the issue stops.

Hopefully, Apple will be able to fix this soon with a software update, as yet there are no details on when an update will be released to fix it.

Source Macrumors

Image Credit: veeterzy

