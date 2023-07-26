What’s new in iOS 17 beta 4 (Video)

Earlier today we heard that Apple had released iOS 17 beta 4 for the iPhone, they also released watchOS 10 beta 4 for the Apple Watch, iPadOS 17 beta 4 for the iPad, tvOS 17 beta 4 for the Apple tv, macOS 14 Sonoma beta 4 for the Mac and more.

Apple’s iOS 17 software will bring some great new features to the iPhone and now we get to find out what is in clouded in this new beta in a new video from Zollotech, let’s find out more details about this new beta.

As we can see from the video this new beta of Apple’s iOS 17 comes with a modem update which should improve call quality and connectivity, there are also a range of new features which have been updated from the previous beta.

The new iOS 17 beta 4 software is now available for registered developers to try out, Apple is also expected to release their second public beta of iOS 17, which is expected to be released sometime this week.

We are expecting the final version of iOS 17 in September along with the new iPhone 15, we should also get iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10 in September as well, Apple is also expected to launch a new Apple Watch in September.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals