iOS 17 beta 4 and iPadOS 17 beta 4 released to developers

Apple has released iOS 17 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 178 beta 4 for the iPad, these new betas have been released two weeks after the previous version and they are now available for developers to download.

The new iOS 17 and iPadOS software update will bring some significant changes to the iPhone and iPad, including various design changes, updates for existing apps with improved features, and more.

With this update, some of the new features that are coming to the iPhone include a new Standby Mode which lets you use your iPhone as a Home Hub when it is docked in Landscape Mode.

There is also a new Live Voicemail feature that will transcribe voicemails in real-time when someone is leaving one for you, this is then shown on your display and you can choose whether or not you would like to answer the call. There are also updates for Widgets which will now be more interactive, plus updates to Apple Health, Maps, Photos, and much more.

In order to download the new iOS 17 beta 4 and iPadOS 17 beta 4 to try out on your device you will need to be registered as a developer, you can find out more details about these new betas over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



