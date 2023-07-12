Apple released updated iOS 17 beta 3

Apple released iOS 17 beta 3 just a week ago and now they have released an updated and revised version of the software to developers, Apple also released a revised version of iPadOS 17 beta 3. As yet we do not have any details on why a revised version of the software has been released.

The ios 17 and iPadOS 17 software updates bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes updates for a range of existing apps, new features, and various design changes.

One standout addition is the new Live Voicemail feature, which transcribes voicemails in real-time directly onto your iPhone’s screen. This allows users to gauge the importance of incoming messages instantly, providing the option to answer the call if deemed necessary.

It will also include updates for its Message function, Home Screen, and Widgets, significantly expanding the utility and user-friendliness of its devices. Another innovative feature to anticipate is the StandBy mode, which transforms your iPhone into a Home Hub while docked in landscape mode.

The revised iOS 17 beta 3 and iPadOS 17 beta 3 are now available for developers to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

We are expecting the final version of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15, we should also get watchOS 10 and a new Apple Watch at the same time. As soon as we get some details on a release date for iOS 17, we will let you know.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals