Apple releases iOS 17 beta 3 and iPadOS 17 beta 3

Apple has released iOS 17 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17 beta 3 for the iPad, these new betas have been made available to developers and we are also expecting them o be made available to public beta testers soon.

The new betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 come two weeks after the previous betas and they bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes various design changes, updates for existing apps, and various new features.

Some of the new features coming to the iPhone and iPad include a new Live Voicemail feature for phone calls, this will transcribe the voicemail in realtime to your iPhone’s display, you can then see if the message that is being left is important and you can answer the call if you want.

There are also updates for Message, the Home Screen, Widgets, and much more, plus a new StandBy mode which lets you use your iPhone as a Home Hub when the device is docked in landscape mode.

As this is the third beta in the series it will be a while before the final version of Apple’s iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are released. These updates are expected to land in September along with the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones. As soon as we get a release date for these new software updates, we will let you know.

