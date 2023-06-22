iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 beta 2 released

Apple has released iOS 17 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17 beta 2 for the iPad, the software has been made available to developers and these new betas land two weeks after the first betas were released.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this will include some major updates to the phone app and also for the messages app, plus updates for Maps, FaceTime, and new features like StandBy and more.

In FaceTime, there will be a new video voicemail feature and in the phone apps, there is a new Live voicemail feature that will transcribe your voicemail in real-time, giving you the opportunity to pick up the call if you think it is important. Apple’s Hey Siri will be changing to just Siri and it will also be able to understand back-to-back voice commands and more.

The new iOS 17 beta 2 and iPadOS 17 beta 2 are now available for developers to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. We are expecting the final versions of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15 range, as soon as we get some details on a possible release date, we will let you know.

