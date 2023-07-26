watchOS 10 beta 4 now available

As well as releasing the new visionOS beta 2, iOS 17 beta 4, and iPadOS 17 beta 4, Apple has also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 10 beta 4, this new beta has been released around two weeks after the previous one.

The new watchOS 10 beta 4 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, you will need to be a registered developer to download the software.

Some of the new features will include Smart Stack, which changes your widget display. This exceptional feature allows you to personalize your Apple Watch screen with up to eight of your favorite widgets, enhancing your interaction and convenience.

WatchOS 10 also supercharges the Apple Watch Control Center, expanding its functionality to provide a more streamlined user experience. Plus, fitness enthusiasts can reap the benefits of updated Fitness Tracking capabilities, including the new ability to track your Functional Threshold Power (FTP) during workouts. Experience unprecedented control and customization with watchOS 10 on your Apple Watch.

We are expecting the final version of Apple’s watchOS 10 to be released in September along with the new Apple Watch, we are also expecting iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to be launched at the same time.

Source Apple



