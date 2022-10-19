What’s new in iOS 16.1 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.1 Release Candidate to developers, this is basically the final developer version of iOS 16.1.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS 16.1 Release Candidate software, let’s find out more details on the new features coming to the iPhone.

As we can see from the video this Release Candidate comes with a modem update that is designed to bring improved connectivity to the iPhone.

There is also the battery percentage which is coming to other devices like the iPhone 11 and others that previously did not get it.

One of the new features that are coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.1 is called Live Activities, this will display information from some of your apps on the Lock screen in real-time. Things like the status of your Uber and live sports scores and more.

There are some features of this Live Activities that are specific to the iPhone 14 models, these live sports scores and more will be integrated into the Dynamic Island on these handsets.

Apple has said that they will be releasing macOS 13 Ventura and iPadOS 16 next Monday the 24th of October. We are also expecting them to release iOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1 next Monday as well, as soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



