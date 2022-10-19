iPadOS 16 is coming 24th of October

Apple has unveiled its new iPad Pro and also its new 10.9-inch iPad, they have also confirmed that iPadOS 16 will be released next Monday the 24th of October.

Apple released iOS 16 back in September, this is the first year that iPadOS has been released at a different time than iOS. The first iOS 16 software update will come in the form of iPadOS 16.1 which is currently in beta testing.

The new iPadOS software will bring a wide range of new features to the iPad, this will include Stage Manager which is a new multitasking feature for the iPad.

There are also updates coming to Safari with new shared Tab Groups, plus Freeformw which is a new productivity app that is built into iPadOS.

Apple will also bring the Weather app to the iPad and there are also new features coming to the Mail app, you will be able to schedule your emails to send at a later time and more.

Messages are also getting new features in iPadOS, this includes the ability to edit or unsend messages that you have already sent. Plus there is the new iCloud Shared Photo Library that lets you share photos with up to six family members.

We are looking forward to seeing the new iPadOS 16 software, it will be available from next Monday the 24th of October.

Source Apple



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals