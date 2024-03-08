What’s new in Apple’s watchOS 10.4 software update (Video)

Apple’s latest software update, watchOS 10.4, has officially landed, and it’s packed with features designed to enhance the functionality and user experience of its smartwatch lineup. If you’re keen on understanding what this update brings to your wrist, you’re in the right place. Let’s dive into the details of this release, exploring its new features, improvements, and what they mean for you as an Apple Watch user.

First off, the update itself is quite compact, tipping the scales at around 248 MB for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It’s available globally, so no matter where you are, you can access these latest enhancements. Upon updating, some users may be welcomed with a fresh “Hello” screen, a nice touch to start the new experience. The video below from Zollotech walks us through everything new in the watchOS 10.4 update.

Key Features and Improvements:

New Watch Faces and Bands: Apple introduces a collection of new watch faces alongside this update, making it easier for users to browse and select their favorites directly from their iPhone. These faces are designed to complement the spring 2024 collection of cases and bands, featuring vibrant colors like ocean blue, pink raspberry, soft mint, sunshine, and light blue. This aesthetic refresh is a simple yet effective way to personalize your device for the season.

Emoji Enhancements: The emoji library on watchOS has been expanded to include the latest additions from iOS 17.4. This means you'll have access to new emojis, including accessibility options, a mushroom, a lime, a phoenix, and more, all with customizable skin tones. It's a small but delightful update that adds more ways to express yourself in messages.

Security and Encryption: With the introduction of PQ3 encryption, Apple is stepping up its game in messaging security. This quantum-secure encryption technology ensures that your communications are more secure against potential future threats, a forward-thinking move given the advancements in quantum computing.

App and System Enhancements: The Timer app has received a facelift, making it more user-friendly, while Apple Maps now displays your estimated time of arrival directly on your watch face, a handy feature for those on the move. Additionally, for Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 users, a new "double tap" gesture has been added to manage notifications more efficiently, along with the option to hide detailed notifications behind a summary for added privacy.

Assistive Touch and Siri Improvements: The update brings new functionalities to Assistive Touch, including the ability to confirm payments, enhancing accessibility for users. Siri has also been upgraded to read messages back in multiple languages and can now be activated without the need for the "Hey" trigger, including in German, making interactions smoother and more natural.

Shazam and Performance: Shazam's song identification interface has been slightly revamped for a better user experience. General performance and stability improvements have also been made across the board, ensuring a smoother, more reliable experience on your Apple Watch.

Battery Life: Early feedback from users suggests that watchOS 10.4 may help alleviate some of the battery life issues experienced with previous versions, a welcome improvement for all.

Looking ahead, the video also teases the upcoming release of watchOS 10.5 beta and sets the stage for major features expected in watchOS 11, likely to be unveiled at the WWDC in June. This hints at Apple’s continuous commitment to enhancing and evolving the Apple Watch ecosystem.

Apple’s watchOS 10.4 update is a blend of aesthetic refreshes, performance enhancements, and security improvements. It aligns the Apple Watch experience more closely with the latest iOS updates and lays the groundwork for future developments. Whether you’re excited about the new watch faces, the enhanced emoji selection, or the security updates, there’s something in this update for every Apple Watch user.

If you’re wondering how to make the most of these new features, you’ll be pleased to know that updating is straightforward and brings with it a host of benefits that enhance your daily interactions with your Apple Watch. To install the update make sure your Apple Watch is charged to at least 50 percent, place it on its charger and then install it from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



