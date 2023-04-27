Every Apple MacBook released featured on video

The Apple MacBook is one of Apple’s most popular computers and they currently offer a range of different models. These models include the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro, there are two versions of the MacBook Air available and three versions of the MacBook Pro with 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch displays.

Apple has released a wide range of laptops over the years, the first one was Mac Portable from 1989, this device was powered by a 16.67 Mhz processor and now we get to find out more details about the original MacBook and every laptop that Apple has released.

Arun from Mrwhostheboss decided to buy every MacBook and Laptop that Apple has ever released and you can see all of these laptops in action in the video below, lets’s find out more details about all of Apple’s laptops from the last 35 years.

It is really interesting to see every single laptop that Apple has released over the last 35 years and see how much laptops have changed in that time. Apple’s original laptops were a lot more user repairable than they have been over the last few years.

It is amazing to see how the design has changed from the original Mac Portable from 1989 to the current Macbook Air range and the current MacBook Pro range, head on over to the Mrwhostheboss channel at the link below.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss





