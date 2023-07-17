Apple Watch Ultra 2 to have 3D printed parts

We have been hearing rumors about the new Apple Watch Ultra 2, the device is expected to launch this year, although the microLED version of the Apple Watch Ultra is not expected to launch until 2025.

According to a recent report, the new Apple Watch Ultra will come with 3D printed parts, the news comes from Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has revealed some details about Apple’s plans, you can see more details below.

My latest survey indicates that Apple is actively adopting 3D printing technology, and it’s expected that some of the titanium mechanical parts of the 2H23 new Apple Watch Ultra will be made by 3D printing. Although currently the mechanical parts made by 3D printing still have to go through the CNC process for back-end processes, it can still improve the production time and reduce the production cost.

In terms of the supply chain for 3D printers used to produce mechanical parts for the Apple Watch Ultra, IPG Photonics is the exclusive supplier of laser components, and the printer suppliers are Farsoon and BLT. If shipments go well, I believe more Apple products will adopt 3D printing technology, which will help improve production cost and ESG performance in Apple’s supply chain, and the above-mentioned suppliers will also benefit from this new production trend.

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is expected to launch in September along with the Apple Watch 9 and we are also exzpecting watchOS 10 at the same time, plus the new iPhone 15 and iOS 17.

