Apple Watch Ultra 2 with MicroLED display delayed until 2025

We previously heard a rumor that Apple will be launching a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a microLED display and that the device would be launching in 2024, it will apparently now launch in 2025.

The original rumor of a 2023 launch with a microLED display came from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, now according to a further report from display analyst Ross Young, we will have to wait until 2025 to see this new Apple Watch Ultra.

Many of Apple’s devices over the last 12 months are being released later than expected, this may have had a knock-on effect on other devices, so it is no surprise that we may have to wait until 2025 to see the new Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple is expected to launch a range of new devices featuring a microLED display, this will include the new Apple Watch Ultra, iPhone and iPad, and more, it is not clear as yet whether we will have to wait until 2025 to see these devices as well.

Apple has been focusing on the launch of its new AR and VR headset, the Apple Reality Pro which will launch later this year, the device will be unveiled at their Worldwide Developer Conference. The focus on this device could have slightly delayed the launch of other Apple devices, it is not clear as yet whether this may have contributed to the delay of the new Apple Watch Ultra.

