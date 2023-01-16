Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad and more to get microLED displays

We recently heard that the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 would come with an in-house developed display, this will apparently be a microLED display.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly newsletter, he has revealed that Apple is also planning to use these displays in the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Get ready for the first Apple microLED displays as early as next year. After about six years of development, Apple is nearing the launch of perhaps one of its most impressive new innovations: its own screens.

This marks a key turning point for its efforts to design more supplies in-house. For the better part of a decade, that effort was about internal components. Soon, it will be about what you can see.

The screens will show up first in an update to the Apple Watch Ultra currently planned for the end of 2024. I’d expect them to then make their way to the iPhone a few years after that, and maybe, one day, iPads and Macs.

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 will apparently launch in 2024, we suspect that it will launch with Apple’s new iPhone 16 line up which is expected to be made official in September of 2024.

Apple has been slowly switching from components from third-party suppliers to its own in-house designed components in its devices. This gives it greater control over its devices and their manufacturing and also helps them increase profits.

Source Bloomberg





