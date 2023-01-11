Apple Watch Ultra 2 to get in house display in 2024

Apple is in the process of developing many components for its devices, this will now apparently include displays and this will start with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in 2024.

The news comes in a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who has revealed that Apple is developing new displays for its devices in-house.

Apple already has its own processors, it is in the process of developing its own modems and now the company is developing its own displays.

Apple Inc. is planning to start using its own custom displays in mobile devices as early as 2024, an effort to reduce its reliance on technology partners like Samsung and LG and bring more components in-house.

The company aims to begin by swapping out the display in the highest-end Apple Watches by the end of next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The screens upgrade the current OLED — organic light-emitting diode — standard to a technology called microLED, and Apple plans to eventually bring the displays to other devices, including the iPhone.

The first device to use the new in-house displays will be the Apple Watch Ultra 2 which is apparently launching next year. We can also expect future Apple Watches to use Apple’s own displays as well.

Apple is also planning to use its own displays in other devices as well like the iPhone and we presume the iPad and Mac as well.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors





