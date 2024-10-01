iPhone 16 to ditch Qualcomm modems in 2024

Apple has been working on its own modems for its iPhones for some time, although it is taking Apple longer than expected to develop these new 5G modems for their smartphones, this may happen with the iPhone 16.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to move away from Qualcomm modems from 2024 onwards. This may happen in later 2024 or in early 2025.

That would mean that if everything goes to plan, the 2024 iPhone 16 range of smartphones could use an in-house Apple-designed 5G modem. We already know that this year iPhone 15 will continue to use Qualcomm modems.

As part of the shift, Apple also aims to ready its first cellular modem chip by the end of 2024 or early 2025, letting it swap out electronics from Qualcomm Inc., said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private. Apple had been previously expected to replace the Qualcomm part as soon as this year, but development snags have pushed back the timeline.

Apple is also planning to switch other wireless components from Broadcom to their own components by 2025. This will give Apple even more control over their devices and also help them reduce costs as they will no longer have to pay royalties for these components.

This is expected to start next year with the launch of the iPhone 16, the handset could also get a redesign as well as the new in-house designed components.

Source Bloomberg





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals