Unique AXIS Lite wearable VR controller offers real-time full-bodied gaming

The world of virtual reality gaming is constantly evolving, and the latest innovation from Refract Technologies is set to make waves among virtual reality enthusiasts and gamers. The company has unveiled the AXIS Lite wearable VR controller, a unique game control that promises to deliver an unparalleled level of immersion to players by offering full-body tracking capabilities. This new VR controller has been specifically designed to make the player’s movements in the real world translate seamlessly into the virtual environment, providing a more realistic and engaging experience.

Soon to be made available via Kickstarter you can now register your interest over on the official Kickstarter project page. One of the most notable features of the AXIS Lite is its user-friendly setup. The controller does away with the need for intricate configurations and external sensors that can often be a hassle to install and calibrate.

Instead, it boasts a simplified four-node system that allows for quick and easy calibration, meaning players can dive into their virtual adventures without delay. This streamlined setup process is not just a time-saver; it also enhances the overall gaming experience by reducing the barriers to entry for enjoying VR.

The AXIS Lite’s performance is another area where it shines. It offers 360-degree coverage and boasts low latency, ensuring that every movement, whether it’s a dance move, a jump, or a simple crouch, is captured and reflected in the game in real time. This responsiveness is crucial for maintaining the illusion of being present in the virtual world, which is at the heart of what makes VR gaming so captivating.

Compatibility is also a strong suit of the AXIS Lite. The controller is designed to work with a multitude of VR platforms and development engines, including popular ones like SteamVR, OpenVR, OpenXR, Unity, and Unreal Engine. This wide-ranging compatibility means that the AXIS Lite can be integrated into a diverse array of VR experiences, making it a versatile addition to any gamer’s arsenal.

The anticipation for the AXIS Lite is building, with pre-orders set to begin on February 8. Refract Technologies is offering an early bird discount to reward quick decision-makers, followed by a standard pre-order rate. When the controller officially hits the market in May 2024, it will be available at its full retail price.

Whether you are a gamer seeking a more immersive game experience or a content creator who needs a more accessible motion-capture solution, AXIS delivers flexibility while remaining user-friendly and reasonably-priced. Built by gamers and tested by professional athletes, AXIS is the real-time full-body motion-tracking solution offering untethered freedom of movement so you can use your body as a real-time game controller.



